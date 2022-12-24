Activist, CPD hosting Christmas giveaway for children affected by gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists and the Chicago Police Department are teaming up to spread some Christmas cheer.

They're bringing together more than 250 children who lost a parent this year from gun violence and giving them a $100 gift card to buy presents.

It's part of a 10-year effort from the gun violence group - I'm Telling Don't Shoot.

The shopping trip will happen at 10 a.m. at the Walmart near Doty Road and 111th Street, in the Pullman neighborhood.