Activist, CPD hosting Christmas giveaway for children affected by gun violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists and the Chicago Police Department are teaming up to spread some Christmas cheer.
They're bringing together more than 250 children who lost a parent this year from gun violence and giving them a $100 gift card to buy presents.
It's part of a 10-year effort from the gun violence group - I'm Telling Don't Shoot.
The shopping trip will happen at 10 a.m. at the Walmart near Doty Road and 111th Street, in the Pullman neighborhood.
