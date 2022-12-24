Watch CBS News
Local News

Activist, CPD hosting Christmas giveaway for children affected by gun violence

/ CBS Chicago

'I'm Telling Don't Shoot' hosting Christmas giveaway
'I'm Telling Don't Shoot' hosting Christmas giveaway 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists and the Chicago Police Department are teaming up to spread some Christmas cheer.

They're bringing together more than 250 children who lost a parent this year from gun violence and giving them a $100 gift card to buy presents.

It's part of a 10-year effort from the gun violence group - I'm Telling Don't Shoot.

The shopping trip will happen at 10 a.m. at the Walmart near Doty Road and 111th Street, in the Pullman neighborhood. 

First published on December 24, 2022 / 8:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.