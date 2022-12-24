Christmas Eve fire leaves 12 displaced on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 12 people are displaced following a fire in the South Austin neighborhood on Christmas Eve morning.
The Chicago Fire Department says the 2-11 fire happened at a residential building near Leamington Avenue & Ferdinand Street early Saturday.
The fire has since been struck out.
Red Cross is on the scene assisting those displaced.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
CFD is investigating.
