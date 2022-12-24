Watch CBS News
Local News

Christmas Eve fire leaves 12 displaced on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 12 people are displaced following a fire in the South Austin neighborhood on Christmas Eve morning.

The Chicago Fire Department says the 2-11 fire happened at a residential building near Leamington Avenue & Ferdinand Street early Saturday.

The fire has since been struck out. 

Red Cross is on the scene assisting those displaced.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

CFD is investigating. 

First published on December 24, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.