Watch CBS News
Weather

Cloudy Christmas Day with warmup ahead in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Cloudy Christmas Day with warmup ahead in Chicago
Cloudy Christmas Day with warmup ahead in Chicago 02:36

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dreary and damp Christmas day is ahead in Chicago with low clouds and areas of drizzle. 

Cloudy skies with increasing areas of mist, drizzle, and fog continue after sunset. Some fog tonight could be dense. Lows Monday night for the start of Hanukkah will be in the mid 30s.

80cf46c7-e2a1-4e27-b142-e01d71939adf.png

Cloudy with areas of drizzle and fog are expected for Thursday morning, then a chance of light rain for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain chances increase for Friday, with widespread showers likely through the afternoon hours. Up to a half inch of rain will be possible. Highs on Friday will be near 50 degrees.

0e727f8a-ec71-470f-9a2d-a1e279f66d32.png

Lingering showers for Saturday with highs running 20 degrees above average in the low 50s. A few showers will be possible early Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. 

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.