Cloudy Christmas Day with warmup ahead in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dreary and damp Christmas day is ahead in Chicago with low clouds and areas of drizzle.

Cloudy skies with increasing areas of mist, drizzle, and fog continue after sunset. Some fog tonight could be dense. Lows Monday night for the start of Hanukkah will be in the mid 30s.

Cloudy with areas of drizzle and fog are expected for Thursday morning, then a chance of light rain for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain chances increase for Friday, with widespread showers likely through the afternoon hours. Up to a half inch of rain will be possible. Highs on Friday will be near 50 degrees.

Lingering showers for Saturday with highs running 20 degrees above average in the low 50s. A few showers will be possible early Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.