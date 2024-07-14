South suburban high school teacher selected for U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christina Kreil teaches social studies at Richards High School, which she calls her dream job. She is also continuing to achieve her dream of playing soccer on the biggest stage. And she is doing so while fighting a rare disease.

Christina Kreil fell in love with soccer in fifth grade and played through high school. But she did so while experiencing pain in her right foot.

"It was really hard to kick with the tumor," she said. "I managed to play through my senior year, and then I was just kind of managing the pain."

Christina was diagnosed with a giant cell tumor of the bone at 17 years old, a rare disease that eventually led to the amputation of her foot last February.

Just over a year later, she found a way to play soccer again when she discovered the U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team.

"I saw them on the news because they went to Poland to play, and I had a friend send me a link and said, 'Did you see this?'"

Christina was selected for the team in May. She is the only player from Illinois on a roster spread across the country.

They are preparing for the inaugural women's amputee World Cup in Colombia this November.

"The coach sends workouts," she said. "We do the workouts, and on the WhatsApp, we must film ourselves or record that we're doing the workouts. That's helpful because every day you see they're posting 'Elena, run a mile.' Well, I have to run a mile. Learning how to be an amputee, learning how to play on crutches, I'm 41, so I work out differently now. So it's just been a lot of new things."

On top of posting her workouts, Christina is also working on her skills locally with the Chicago Amputee Soccer Club and finding strength in community.

"To be able to advance and play sports and take on a new challenge, not be afraid to fail and fall down, it's amazing. That's what's so cool about this sport. Gives you that opportunity, and I couldn't be prouder for her," said Andrew Paine, founder of Chicago Amputee Soccer Club.

"To see her be part of this, it's incredible. I love that she's representing our country and Chicago," said Angela Wildhack with the Chicago Amputee Soccer Club.

A true inspiration, Christina continues to fight the disease, which has spread to her lungs and lymph nodes.

"I move forward like this," she said. "Like I fail a little bit every day. You just have to try and try something else, and that can be exhausting. But I got little eyes watching me."

Christina is balancing it all and is currently teaching summer school at Richards High School.

"She's just continuing to wow people no matter what in the face of adversity. She's strong, and it's humbling," said Malinda Majoch, Richards High School principal.

"They showed up big. Like, I can't repay everything they've done for me, so it's humbling," said Kreil.

She's a humble individual who is easy to root for. Christina has been traveling around the country to try to find a specialist for her disease. She wants to spread awareness for it and the Women's Amputee Soccer Team and continues to fundraise for things like equipment.