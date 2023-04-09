3 shot at Christiana Mall in Delaware, police looking for suspects

BREAKING: 3 shot at Christiana Mall BREAKING: 3 shot at Christiana Mall 01:59

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police say three people were shot Saturday night in the food court at Christiana Mall in Newark.

The shooting was a result of a dispute and not a random act and police say they're still looking for the suspect or suspects who did this.

They say the shooting happened inside the mall at the food court at around 6:40 p.m.

One of the three victims who was shot was involved in that altercation. One of the victims is in stable condition while the two others are in critical condition.

Five other people were not shot but were injured during the incident.

— Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) April 9, 2023

Police say they have cleared and searched the mall and believe there is no threat to the public.

— Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

"This wasn't just a random shooting," Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, Delaware State Police said. "They didn't come to the mall and picked a random victim and open fire. This was an altercation between suspects and the victims. And one who produced a gun and open fire."

This is what it looked like as one shopper drove out of the parking lot. Lots of police and flashing lights.

📸: monique_beaut pic.twitter.com/cemX61aTLI — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) April 9, 2023

The mall was shut down for a time and there were reports of people sheltering in place.

One shopper Elle Saulsbury says it was so chaotic inside but she's thankful she made it out of the mall safely.

"We just saw everybody running and eventually the fire alarm got pulled and we weren't sure what was going on," Saulsbury said. "So we just decide to run with the crowd."

Officials weren't able to confirm how many suspects they're looking for and did not say whether more than one gun was involved.