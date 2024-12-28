Toy giveaway on Chicago's South Side gives kids a second chance at Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gym for tumblers and cheerleaders on the South Side turned into something unexpected on Saturday – the site of a gift giveaway.

Tables at a youth gym on 95th Street in the Pullman neighborhood were filled with toys to give families a second chance at Christmas.

In this gym, self-confidence grows by leaps and bounds.

"I do tumbling here, because I want to get better at my flips," said 11-year-old Kris'Tina Mills who tumbles with the Chitown Champions. "Before, I didn't want flip in front of all these people, but then I started to get used to it and it gives you confidence."

The Chitown Champions tumbling team shares the gym with the Chi-Town Cats cheerleaders.

Chitown Champions coach Roger Franklin believes tumbling and cheering builds young leaders.

"Our mission is hope," he said. "Tumbling is the draw to get into the hearts and minds to empower our young people."

This holiday season – the leaders of this gym are setting a good example. Franklin said a business partner donated dozens of toys, which were given away on Saturday by the Chitown Champions and Chi-Town Cats.

"It's a blessing to be in a position to be the middleman to help our young people," Franklin said.

For nearly 40 years, they've been giving back to kids in Chicago, and this last-minute toy drive is just one more gift.

"It's another way to share love in our community," Franklin said.

The gifts go to kids like Kris'Tina – to her fellow tumblers and cheerleaders – and to families in the neighborhood. Organizers said it's a second chance at Christmas for children who didn't get gifts on Christmas Day.

"It just reminds us during the holidays to remember other people, to give back to the community, and to reiterate family," Latasha Barker said.

These kids are learning how giving gives back. That is something we can all cheer for.

"Being able to just help the community a little bit more right after Christmas – that's a good thing," Franklin said.

Chitown Champions said they hoped to give away about 100 toys today.