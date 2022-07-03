Chinatown residents worried about safety after recent shootings; "This type of killing is getting out of hand"

Chinatown residents want "drastic measures immediately, if not sooner" after recent shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who live in the Chinatown neighborhood are demanding change, after shootings over the July 4th weekend.

A woman was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Friday night, and a man was wounded in another shooting Sunday morning.

People who live in the neighborhood said they're worried about their safety like never before.

A couple business owners said the most recent shootings are unsettling, and residents are hoping to see a change in their community.

"This type of killing is getting out of hand," said Kim Tee, with the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, talking about the recent shootings in his neighborhood.

Friday night, officers responded to shots fired near Cermak and Wentworth. That's where they found a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the torso. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

"We heard 30 to 40 shots being fired. We thought it was fireworks, but it was not," said Angel Calberon.

A second woman, who's 42 years old, was shot in the hand. A 38-year-old man, who police say is one of the offenders in the shooting, was shot in the buttocks.

A witness, who doesn't want their identity known, says it was chaotic.

"I seen all type of people on the floor bloody. I seen it all," the witness said. "They just almost killed us. They shot up a lot of people."

Sunday morning, Chicago police say an 18-year-old was standing near Archer and 23rd when he heard several people arguing, followed by multiple gunshots.

The victim suffered a graze wound and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

"Bar fights are ending in deadly shootings. The flow of guns on our streets cannot be normalized. Mass shootings cannot be normalized. We're living through a crisis," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Tee said Chinatown residents are worried about safety in their neighborhood.

"It turns into an argument and leads to murder. I mean this is out of hand," Tee said. "We need to do drastic measures immediately, if not sooner."

Tee said the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community is working with Sigcho-Lopez on a petition to declare a karaoke bar where the three people were shot Friday night as a public nuisance.