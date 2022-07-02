1 woman dead, 2 people wounded after shooting in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead, and two other people are wounded following a shooting in the Chinatown neighborhood early Friday night.

Police said around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth, and found a woman, 24, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A second woman, 42, suffered one gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A man, 38, who is one of the offenders in the shooting, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Northwestern in critical condition.

Initial reports say the offender in custody was exchanging gunfire with a second male offender who fled the scene.

A weapon was recovered, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.