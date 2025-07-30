Chinatown residents to air opposition to Chicago Fire FC stadium, The 78 development at town hall

A town hall Wednesday evening will give Chinatown residents a chance to express their opposition to the plan for a new Chicago Fire soccer stadium and The 78 development in the area.

Organizers said they are concerned Chinatown residents may be sidelined in the planning for the mega-development, which is estimated to cost $7 billion, and said there needs to be clear protections put in place to ensure the neighborhood isn't left behind as the project moves forward.

There is concern that the proposed The 78 development, which is planned for 82 acres along the south branch of the Chicago River, could negatively impact Ping Tom Memorial Park, small businesses and longtime residents who could be pushed or priced out of the area.

Ping Tom Memorial Park is a particular sticking point for the community, organizers said, as it isn't just a park but "a cultural anchor for generations of Chinatown families."

Most crucially, organizers say there have been no discussions between Related Midwest, which is spearheading The 78, and Chinatown community members about neighborhood concerns, the risk of displacement or community protection.

The meeting will be held on the third floor of Pui Tak Center at 2216 S. Wentworth Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is hosted by the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community and Teen Coalition for Chinatown.