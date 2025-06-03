Chicago Fire reveal plans to build $650 million stadium in Chicago

The Chicago Fire FC has announced plans to build a brand-new stadium in Chicago.

This will be a soccer-specific stadium, in the vacant plot of land in the South Sloop, known as "The 78." It's located along the Chicago River between Roosevelt Road, Clark Street, and 16th Street.

Plans show an open-air stadium to allow for a natural grass field, which can hold up to 22,000 fans.

The team says the estimated $650 million project will be privately funded.

The stadium will be largely privately financed by team owner Joe Mansueto, the founder of Morningstar Financial Services.

But the developer, Related Midwest, may also ask for millions in tax increment financing or "TIF" money to bankroll the infrastructure needed to prepare the site for development. Those would be taxpayer dollars.

default Related Midwest & Blank Creative

Construction will begin as soon as this fall and be finished in time for the 2028 Major League Soccer season.

The team's Soldier Field lease is set to expire this year.

Marking a big change not only for the sport… but for our citys skyline