Chicago Fire give sneak peek at renderings for new stadium at The 78 in the South Loop

The Chicago Fire released a sneak peek at renderings of the new stadium they're building in the South Loop.

The $650 million digs will be built along the Chicago River at The 78, a vacant plot of land south of Roosevelt Road. It will be privately funded by club owner Joe Mansueto and hold up to 22,000 fans.

The design is an ode to the warehouses that represent the city of Chicago's grit. Construction is set to begin early in 2026 and the club hopes to have the stadium open to fans by 2028.

CBS News Chicago spoke with club president Dave Baldwin about the decision to build in the South Loop.

"It was important for our owner Joe that it was inside the city," Baldwin said.

He said Mansueto fell in love with The 78 site, its accessibility and proximity to public transit, and how it was build-ready, with utilities in place.

"Then Joe started thinking about how he wanted to acquire the land and Joe ultimate decided to take this himself," Baldwin said.

Currently, the Chicago Fire host their games at Soldier Field. 

