First Alert Weather: Another day of chilly weather before warm-up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chilly weather sticks around for another day then a warm-up begins.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 17.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the late evening. High 29
Weekend:
Saturday will bring partial clouds with a high of 42. Sunday we go a few degrees higher with more sun at 48.
Extended:
Warming up for the weekend, with highs in the 40s. More sunshine by Sunday.
