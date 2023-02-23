First Alert Weather: Another day of chilly weather before warm-up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chilly weather sticks around for another day then a warm-up begins.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 17.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the late evening. High 29

Weekend:

Saturday will bring partial clouds with a high of 42. Sunday we go a few degrees higher with more sun at 48.

Extended:

Warming up for the weekend, with highs in the 40s. More sunshine by Sunday.