First Alert Weather: Another day of chilly weather before warm-up

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy day 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chilly weather sticks around for another day then a warm-up begins.

CBS News Chicago

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 17.

CBS News Chicago

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the late evening. High 29

CBS News Chicago

Weekend:

Saturday will bring partial clouds with a high of 42. Sunday we go a few degrees higher with more sun at 48. 

CBS News Chicago

Extended:

Warming up for the weekend, with highs in the 40s. More sunshine by Sunday.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 2:17 PM

