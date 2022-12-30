First Alert Weather: Chilly temps to end the year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Slowly falling temperatures through the day today. Opening up in the 50S and 40s but 30s expected by afternoon.
Mainly cloudy into tonight with patchy fog/mist, lows near freezing. Seasonably chilly again for the final day of the year and a few evening showers.
Another warmup expected for the first days of the new year as well as shower chances.
TODAY: SLOWLY FALLING TEMPERATURES HIGH: 42
TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG/MIST LOW: 30
TOMORROW: CONTINUED GLOOM WITH SPOTTY RAIN HIGH: 40
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.