First Alert Weather: Chilly temps to end the year

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Falling temps through the day
First Alert Weather: Falling temps through the day 02:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Slowly falling temperatures through the day today. Opening up in the 50S and 40s but 30s expected by afternoon. 

Mainly cloudy into tonight with patchy fog/mist, lows near freezing. Seasonably chilly again for the final day of the year and a few evening showers. 

Another warmup expected for the first days of the new year as well as shower chances. 

TODAY: SLOWLY FALLING TEMPERATURES HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG/MIST LOW: 30

TOMORROW: CONTINUED GLOOM WITH SPOTTY RAIN HIGH: 40

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 6:08 AM

