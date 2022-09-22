Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps for first night of fall

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall begins this evening, and it sure feels like it from the passage of the cold front. 

temperature-change-adi.png
lows-tonight-adi.png
Chilly tonight with lows in the lower 40s inland. 

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
Clouds rule tomorrow with temperatures a good 10 degrees cooler than normal.

weekend-forecast-3.png
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 51.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 64. SUNSET SPRINKLES POSSIBLE.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 73.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 68.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-2.png
First published on September 22, 2022 / 2:24 PM

