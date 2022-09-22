Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps for first night of fall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall begins this evening, and it sure feels like it from the passage of the cold front.
Chilly tonight with lows in the lower 40s inland.
Clouds rule tomorrow with temperatures a good 10 degrees cooler than normal.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 51.
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 64. SUNSET SPRINKLES POSSIBLE.
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 73.
SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 68.
