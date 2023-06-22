Watch CBS News
Local News

Father to appear in court charged with leaving children in hot car in Des Plaines

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Father to appear in court charged with child endangerment
Father to appear in court charged with child endangerment 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father will head to court on Thursday on child endangerment charges for leaving six children locked inside a hot van in the northwest suburbs.

Someone called police last month when they saw all the kids locked in the van with the windows opened slightly at an apartment complex near Des Plaines. The children ranged in age from 18 months to seven years old.

A tenant claims the kids were screaming for help.

When officers found their father, he said he left the kids there while he cleaned one of the apartments.

Police say the children didn't appear to be in distress, but that they were visibly overheated.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.