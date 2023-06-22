Father to appear in court charged with leaving children in hot car in Des Plaines

Father to appear in court charged with child endangerment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father will head to court on Thursday on child endangerment charges for leaving six children locked inside a hot van in the northwest suburbs.

Someone called police last month when they saw all the kids locked in the van with the windows opened slightly at an apartment complex near Des Plaines. The children ranged in age from 18 months to seven years old.

A tenant claims the kids were screaming for help.

When officers found their father, he said he left the kids there while he cleaned one of the apartments.

Police say the children didn't appear to be in distress, but that they were visibly overheated.