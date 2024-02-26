Watch CBS News
Child on scooter hit by CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

By Vicky Baftiri

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Transit Authority bus hit and critically injured a child who was riding a scooter in the South Chicago neighborhood early Monday evening.

The accident happened before 5:30 p.m. at Commercial and Baltimore avenues.

The child was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

Late Monday, it was unclear how old the child was, or how the bus ended up hitting the scooter.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 6:14 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

