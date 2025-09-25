Watch CBS News
Police investigating child luring incident in Highland Park, Illinois

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Police are investigating a child luring incident in north suburban Highland Park, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon. 

An elementary school student was approached by a man driving a white box truck after being dropped off at the bus stop near Ridge Road and Devonshire Court around 2:45 p.m.

The student told police the truck driver rolled down his window and said, "Hey kid, get in the car."

Police said the student ran home and is safe. 

The suspect, who police said had a long black beard, was driving a truck with rust near the windows. 

Anyone with information or security camera footage from the area around the time is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department's Investigations Division at 847-432-7730. 

