Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool, rainy day Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cool and rainy day is ahead.
Temperatures will be in the upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
A cold rain develops Monday with some snowflakes mixing at times. Rain is expected in the middle of the morning and no accumulation is expected.
Clouds linger Tuesday before sunshine returns by Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to climb to the 60s by Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.