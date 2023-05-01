Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool, rainy day Monday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool, rainy day Monday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool, rainy day Monday 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cool and rainy day is ahead.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s.  

daypart-5-panel-today-51.png

A cold rain develops Monday with some snowflakes mixing at times. Rain is expected in the middle of the morning and no accumulation is expected.  

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-94.png

Clouds linger Tuesday before sunshine returns by Wednesday.  

Temperatures are expected to climb to the 60s by Thursday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 5:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.