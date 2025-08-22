Woman killed, man injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Woman killed, man injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Thursday night.

Chicago police said the 26-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were outside, in the 3900 block of West Glady's Ave, just before 11 p.m., when a man ran up and fired shots and ran off.

The victims were hit multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Police said the woman died at the hospital.

The 26-year-old man was listed in fair condition.

Video from the scene shows at least 33 evidence markers.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.