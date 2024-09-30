Chicago's Tavern on Rush reopens at new site

Chicago's Tavern on Rush reopens in new location

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The iconic Gold Cost eatery Tavern on Rush reopened Monday in its new location.

The new version of the steakhouse and bar is located on the ground and second floors of the Thompson Chicago Hotel, at 1015 N. Rush St. It replaced Nico Osteria, which went out of business last year.

The restaurant will begin with dinner service from 4 p.m. to midnight, with plans to extend hours in the future.

Tavern on Rush closed its former location across Bellevue Place, at 1031 N. Rush St., in October 2022. The owners of the building wanted to put a new restaurant concept in a space.

While the initial plan was for the steakhouse to stay open in its old location through New Year's Eve 2022, it ended up closing two months earlier than planned due to contractual matters it could not control.

The old Tavern on Rush had been in operation going back to April 1998. Thousands have walked through the doors—including celebrities like George Clooney, Jon Bon Jovi, and Matt Damon.

The old Tavern on Rush space is now occupied by The Bellevue, which features steaks, seafood, and other delights -- and an assortment of cocktails.