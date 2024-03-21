Chicago's Tavern on Rush to reopen across the street from old location

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast will be reopening this summer – directly across the street from its original location.

The Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants Group, the original owner of Tavern on Rush, announced Thursday that Tavern on Rush would move to the ground and second floors at the Thompson Chicago Hotel, at 1015 N. Rush St.

Tavern on Rush

The hotel is located at the southeast corner of Rush Street and Bellevue Place. The former Tavern on Rush location was at on the northeast corner, at 1031 N. Rush St.

The new Tavern on Rush will replace Nico Osteria, which went out of business back in the fall.

Tavern on Rush

CBS 2 is told the new Tavern on Rush will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily – as well as brunch on the weekends.

Guests at the hotel will be able to order room service from Tavern on Rush.

Tavern on Rush

Tavern on Rush closed its former location in October 2022, as the owners of the building wanted to put a new restaurant concept in a space. While the initial plan was for the steakhouse to stay open through New Year's Eve 2022, it ended up closing two months earlier than planned due to contractual matters it could not control.

Tavern on Rush had been in operation since April 1998. Thousands have walked through the doors - including celebrities like George Clooney, Jon Bon Jovi, and Matt Damon.

The old Tavern on Rush space is now occupied by The Bellevue, which features steaks, seafood, and other delights -- and an assortment of cocktails.

Next door to the old Tavern on Rush, the Rosebud Restaurants concept Carmine's went into hibernation last year as their old building was demolished. A new Carmine's is to be constructed at the same site with an all-weather outdoor terrace, and is set to open next year.

Rush Street itself served as the nerve center of Chicago nightlife back in the 60s and 70s, but has been a center of luxury shopping and upscale dining in more recent decades.