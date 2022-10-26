Tavern on Rush in Gold Coast closing is doors after 25 years tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last call for Tavern on Rush.

The Gold Coast steakhouse and bar, popular with Chicagoans and tourists alike, is closing for good, and earlier than expected.

Doors opened for the final time Wednesday morning at Tavern on Rush. The restaurant has been open for 25 years and will be closing shop Wednesday tonight.

The original plan was for the steakhouse to go out with a bang on New Year's Eve, but the owner, Phil Stefani, said in a letter posted on the restaurant's website that plans had changed, citing contractual matters beyond their control.

It all started earlier this year when the building's landlord decided not to renew the lease for the steakhouse, but the owner said an agreement would have allowed them to stay open past the Halloween expiration date of the management contract. But ultimately, that's not what happened, leading to this earlier-than-expected closure.

Stefani said in that letter that management was heartened by the outpouring of support from staff and loyal customers. He credits all the employees for why the restaurant has been able to survive the ups and downs of the last 25 years.