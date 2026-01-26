Chicago's Olive-Harvey College launches barber program for high school students

Olive-Harvey College in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood is making it easier for high school students to get a head start on their careers.

The college at 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., part of the City Colleges of Chicago, is launching a new program for aspiring barbers.

The program lets high school students in the Chicago Public Schools' early College program earn college credits and hands-on experience while still working toward their high school diplomas.

The students who take part will have access to state-of-the-art training facilities, modern barbering tools, and instruction from licensed and experienced professionals, the City Colleges of Chicago said.

Students can go on to earn either an advanced certificate or an associate in applied science in barbering.

After earning the certificate or degree, students can take the Illinois Barber Examination.

"I'm thrilled to share that this new barbering program will create new opportunities for people to build a thriving career, open small businesses, and serve our city with pride," City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado said in a news release. "I want to thank OHC leadership for their dedication and efforts in bringing this program to our students whose creativity and passion has no bounds."

One student, Gregory, said the program will help him kickstart his career.

"I want to be a barber. I love learning and being the best possible version of myself," Gregory said. "I want to cut hair with essence. I want to have my license at 18 years old so I can cut hair at my own shop."

In addition to learning the technical skills involved with cutting hair, students will also learn how to manage their own shops, deal with customers, and handle the business side of things.

Classes start this spring.