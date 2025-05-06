Watch CBS News
Chicago's Michelada Fest canceled due to musician visa concerns, political climate

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Vince Floress

/ CBS Chicago

Michelada Fest, which had been scheduled for July on the Chicago lakefront, has been canceled due to concerns about artist visas and "the rapidly changing political climate."

The festival had been scheduled for July 19 and 20 at Oakwood Beach along the lake at 41st Street.

"Although we tried to push through, it became clear that we wouldn't be able to deliver the full lineup as planned," organizers said.

The Michelada Fest, known in some past iterations as the Miche Fest, has been a standby in Chicago for seven years — growing from a street fest in Pilsen to a multi-day event. Participants enjoy live music and micheladas — the popular beer cocktails sometimes known as Mexican Bloody Marys.

Organizers noted that last year, the Miche Fest had its "most incredible celebration yet," with performances by Kali Uchis, Junior H, and other stars.

"[W]e were ready to make this year even bigger, with more energy, creativity, and corazón," organizers said in a statement. "But as independent organizers, we can't afford to take on a big risk with so much uncertainty ahead."

Organizers noted that canceling this year's festival impacts local vendors, small businesses, artists, and community partners too.

Refunds are available and are organizers' top priority. They will begin immediately to everyone who bought tickets through the event website or the Ticketón platform.

Organizers also said this does not mean the end of Michelada Fest.

"We're proud to represent Chicago on a national level, and we plan to come back stronger," organizers said.

This year's Cinco de Mayo Parade — which would have been held this past Sunday — was also canceled due to immigration and travel-related concerns.

The Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce announced in April that the parade would be canceled. The group said the Mexican community in Chicago is worried about raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

