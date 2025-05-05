Cinco de Mayo Parade is canceled, but other celebrations are happening in Chicago

It's Cinco de Mayo, but unfortunately, the annual Little Village parade has been canceled. Celebrations, however, are happening in Chicago.

What led to the cancellation of the Cinco de Mayo parade

According to organizers, the Little Village parade was canceled due to deportation concerns.

While the primary concern is safety, the move will cost businesses and the community money.

Organizers say canceling this year's parade will cost the Chamber of Commerce about $1.5 million.

Small businesses that depend on the crowds to eat and shop will also lose $5 to $6 million. Businesses in the community have already been losing money, some down 60% since the first of the year.

Guerrero Auto Repair has seen a decline in clientele.

"We had a high clientele of Venezulans, Columbians, Cuban, different other races, Mexican as well. We've seen that amount of clientele decrease since the Trump administration," said Erika Cruz.

"I think it's more important to be safe right now than sorry," Hector Escobar of the Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce said.

Organizers said they are planning for the event's return next year.

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

For those looking to celebrate the holiday, Fulton Market's Carnivale restaurant is celebrating by serving Latin-inspired dishes and cocktails starting at 5 p.m.

The MLK Skating and Bowling Center will host a skate and bowl fiesta from 5 to 8 p.m., during which walking tacos will be available for purchase.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's 1862 victory over France during the Battle of Puebla. However, the holiday is not Mexican Independence Day, which is scheduled for Sept. 16.