Leo High School held viewing party as choir performed during finals of "America's Got Talent"

Leo High School held viewing party for choir finals performance on "America's Got Talent"

The Leo High School boys' choir hit the stage in the finals of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night for their shot at the prize of $1 million.

A watch party was held at the school, as their supporters spent the night voting as many times as they could for the choir from the city's South Side.

"I voted 10 votes so far, and I will be voting again and again," one attendee said.

Every phone inside Leo High School was working overtime as supporters headed to the app to put in a vote for their choir.

"I never thought they'd make it this far, but then they proved it," junior Ian White Holmes said.

Classmates were overjoyed to see their friends on this national stage.

"It really just shows that Leo is like that we're not just a random school on the South Side of Chicago," Holmes said.

The choir making it to the finals has shown the world what Chicagoans know and are proud of the Leo Lions.

"It's amazing what this opportunity of a light has given to this school in this community. This is something we can not orchestrate on our own is the will of God," Dawn Robinson said.

After countless hours of practice and flights from Chicago to L.A., the choir is relying on more than God's will—they need America's votes to win the $1 million prize.

"It just means you can go from here, 79th Street in Chicago, all the way to L.A. and back, and that's seen worldwide. It's a big deal," Heather Smith said.

Those at the watch party could've easily caught the final performance at home, but being at the school, while wearing their Leo orange, makes this night even more spectacular.

"This just means a little lion can make a big roar," Smith said.

"We're beaming, we're beaming, we are genuinely beaming," Robinson said.

After Tuesday's performance, you can see how proud they are.

Voting remains open until Wednesday at 6 a.m.