Chicago's Division 1 basketball teams look forward to season ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All of Chicago's Division 1 basketball teams turned out Thursday for a tip-off luncheon with the news media at the Chicago Sports Museum.

Men's and women's teams from Northwestern, DePaul, Loyola, UIC, and Chicago State were represented.

It's a new era for both Loyola and UIC. The Flames are making the move to the Missouri Valley Conference, taking the spot of the Ramblers - who have jumped to the Atlantic 10.

"We have some familiarity with some of the opponents in the league, and I'm excited about that. I'm excited about the league, you know – getting to travel to some of these new places; schools that are a lot like us," said Loyola Head Coach Drew Valentine.

"Midwest footprint, with recruiting and just basketball in general, and just a league, obviously, that has a recognizable brand," said UIC Head Coach Luke Yaklich of joining the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Wildcats are excited to have their veterans back.

"We have five of our top seven scorers from last year back; our whole starting perimeter; guys that have played over a hundred games, you know, in their career," said Northwestern Head Coach Chris Collins. "So this is kind of their time. You use that experience."

At DePaul, Tony Stubblefield trying to build off six Big East wins in his first year as head coach. That was actually their most in four years.

"The team is looking really nice this year, so it's going to be nice to see everyone work together and win together, so I'm really excited for this year," said DePaul senior center Nick Ongenda.