Chicago's Christkindlmarket named the "most Instagrammable" holiday market in the U.S.

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park, and Christkindlmarket opens in Daley Plaza
Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park, and Christkindlmarket opens in Daley Plaza 03:07

CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular holiday stop is drawing Chicago's content creators. Chicago's Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza was just named the most "Instagrammable" holiday market. 

Vacation rental site Florida Rentals tracked the number of Instagram posts for different holiday markets across the U.S. Chicago's market had over 19,000 posts with the hashtag #christkinlmarketchicago

Chicago had nearly 7,000 more posts than the Union Square Holiday Market in New York, which came in second place. 

Califonia's Cambria Christmas Market took third place with over 6,000 posts. 

The site analyzed Instagram posts for over 30 of America's most popular holiday markets. 

Visiting Chicago's Christkindlmarket 

Enjoy Chicago's Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza, at 50 W. Washington St., through December 24. 

The market is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday,11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Nearly 55 vendors sell their holiday-themed goods to thousands of people at the German-style Christmas market.  You can find a map of the market with the available vendors here.

The City of Chicago's Christmas tree in nearby Millennium Park was lit up last Friday for the 2024 season. After the tree lighting, people then made their way to the Christmas market.

"It's just the atmosphere. It's amazing. I mean, there's so many people coming out. Everybody's here having a good time, eating, drinking, shopping," Andreas Kroschke, from Germany, said. "It's just really a fun experience."

Shardaa Gray contributed to this report.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

