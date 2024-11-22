What time is Chicago's Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park? Here's what to know

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 111th Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set to take place Friday evening in Millennium Park.

The 53-foot Colorado blue spruce donated by the Holden-Shaddick family in Logan Square will be wrapped with thousands of lights. The tree was planted 50 years ago by the home's previous owner, Jim Mulligan, who also worked for the city.

The event is scheduled to kick off with a pre-show at 5 p.m., followed by the event at 6 p.m. The tree will stay lit until Jan. 8.

How to watch the lighting of the Millennium Park Christmas tree

What : CBS Chicago presents the official lighting of the Millennium Park Christmas tree

: CBS Chicago presents the official lighting of the Millennium Park Christmas tree Date: Nov. 22, 2024

Nov. 22, 2024 Time: 6 p.m. (CST)

6 p.m. (CST) Online stream: CBS Chicago's Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent will host the event, which will also be streamed live on the CBS Chicago website, app, and YouTube channel.



Street and building closures

The following streets will be closed until 11:59 p.m. for the ceremony:

Washington Street from Wabash to Michigan Avenue

Madison from Wabash to Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue from Randolph to Monroe

Garland from Randolph to Monroe

The Chicago Cultural Center and Design Museum of Chicago will be closed to the public starting at 3 p.m.

Christkindlmarket opens Friday

After the lighting ceremony, attendees looking to continue the holiday festivities can head to the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza for its opening day.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 24.

The market's hours in Aurora are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m., and Sunday until 7 p.m. with some special opening hours.