Chicagoans search for relief amid extreme heat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for excessive heat – that is the word from city leaders in Chicago as hot and humid weather is here.

A heat advisory for most counties has now expanded north into the Chicago area.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the heat advisory did not stop Fiesta Del Sol from kicking off in Pilsen Thursday. Beyond the heat and humidity, folks were dealing with grills and fire to make the celebration happen for the community.

Indeed, it's a lot of sizzle and sweat at Fiesta Del Sol – where the frying of chili peppers will make your eyes water.

As the grill got going, the Perez family was excited to celebrate Latin culture and serve up their authentic Colombian cuisine.

They are a family business that has been coming back to Pilsen for 20 years. And they say the heat is just a small obstacle to overcome.

"Because we're used to it. Our mind is set up to handle the heat whenever we have to handle it," said Jason Perez. "It's hot. It's uncomfortable. But we get used to it."

Dozens of bags of ice were dragged to the festival to keep the supplies and the staff cool.

Temperatures are expected to soar on back-to-back days. The high humidity made it feel hotter than what the temperature gauge said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson had a warning to neighbors – limit time in direct sunlight, keep home lights off, and take advantage of the city's six cooling centers in different neighborhoods.

City leaders are encouraging people to take advantage of the city's six cooling centers in different neighborhoods:

The following cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise specified:

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (open 24 hours)

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

Downtown, heat waves were radiating from the sidewalk. food truck vendors worked inside literal hot boxes – with no air conditioning.

"I would say 20 to 25 more degrees than it is outside," said one vendor, April. "We have the grill, the fryer, and all the equipment – and it generates a lot of heat."

There is relief by the lake - where the temperatures are significantly cooler.

There were two mindsets on the lakefront – soak up the sun, or snag some shade.

"If you're in the sun, you'll definitely feel it in the shade. It's pretty nice," said Suzette Balleza.

It could way hotter, though – like, you could feel like steam from the concrete," added Lizette Balleza. "I feel like that's when you get to be like, 'Yeah, no, this is too much."

There is also relief on city splash pads, for the young and the young-at-heart to take advantage of.

"I usually sit on the sidelines, but my kids dragged me out – we're here," said Crystal Jackson, who was enjoying a splashpad on Thursday.

And there is also plenty of room for relief in the heart of downtown – at the Crown Fountain. During a summer with no school, it provided much-needed relief for kids, and parents.

"Every year, I try to do activities with them – and the heat being so intense, we decided to come down here," said Michelle Davis of Chicago.

"It's very hot outside. When I put my feet on the ground, it burns," said La'Vonte Davis, "but when I step in the water, it feels better."

Back in Pilsen, the festival draws more than 1.5 million people over four days – a huge economic driver for local business.

The heat advisory is on, but Fiesta Del Sol is also on through Sunday.