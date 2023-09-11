2 men could receive millions from Chicago because of wrongful convictions

2 men could receive millions from Chicago because of wrongful convictions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Combined, two men spent 36 years in prison for a murder they did not commit.

One said Chicago police beat a confession out of him. Now, the city is ready to pay them.

The question: How much do you pay for 36 years of life?

CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and has more on the Monday debate over that very question by the city's Finance Committee.

In the 1993 murder case of IIT basketball star Marshall Morgan, two people were initially put away. Tyrone Hood was incarcerated for 22 years after his DNA was found inside Morgan's car.

After that sentence, Wayne Washington pled to a 14-year sentence.

They were later fully exonerated.

"When they overturned this conviction and said I wasn't guilty of this crime, that felt like a major accomplishment," Washington said.

Washington said he was beaten into a confession by Chicago police detectives. And now the city is likely days away from writing massive checks for the two wrongful convictions.

"The law department is recommending a settlement of $25 million."

Tyrone Hood would receive $17.5 million, and Wayne Washington $7.5 million. If approved, aldermen said it would be a top-five all-time city settlement.

"In this instance, it's so much higher than the average that we've established for a year of improper incarcerations, which is around a quarter million dollars. This is about a million dollars a year," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

If the Chicago City Council declines the settlement, it goes to trial, and the sum could be much more significant.

The city is on the line for $20 million, and its insurance company is responsible for the other $5 million.

"We're spending now millions of tax dollars on bad behavior," said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).

And millions more likely coming down the legal pipeline for officers involved in cases like this. One officer in this case got the attention of Ald. Emma Mitts (37th).

"Excluding these two, there are 10 other reverse conviction cases pending against former Detective Beaudreux," said Chicago City Attorney Jessica Felker.

"To target young Black folks and beat them and coerce them into crimes that they didn't commit, that's what I don't like about it," Mitts said.

The Finance Committee recommended the settlement be approved, but the ultimate decision is up to the City Council. A decision on that front could come later this week.

The officer named in that exchange in the City Council is no longer on the force. Questions emerged as to whether he continued to receive his pension. The Finance Committee couldn't immediately answer that question.