Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago woman charged with shooting another during fight in Little Village

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Chicago woman was charged with shooting a 39-year-old woman during a fight in the city's Little Village neighborhood earlier this week.

Natalie Hernandez, 22, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said she was taken into custody on Monday around 6:42 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Hernandez and the victim were fighting in the street in the 4300 block of West 25th Place just after 6:30 p.m. That's when she pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim, hitting her in the abdomen and rear.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Hernandez was arrested minutes later, police said.

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.