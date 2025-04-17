Chicago woman charged with shooting another during fight in Little Village

A Chicago woman was charged with shooting a 39-year-old woman during a fight in the city's Little Village neighborhood earlier this week.

Natalie Hernandez, 22, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said she was taken into custody on Monday around 6:42 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Hernandez and the victim were fighting in the street in the 4300 block of West 25th Place just after 6:30 p.m. That's when she pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim, hitting her in the abdomen and rear.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Hernandez was arrested minutes later, police said.

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.