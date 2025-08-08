Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago woman charged with attacking 2 people, vandalizing mural in Pilsen

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Activists call for hate crime charges in vandalism of mural in Chicago's Pilsen community
Activists call for hate crime charges in vandalism of mural in Chicago's Pilsen community 01:01

A Chicago woman was charged with attacking two people and vandalizing a mural in Pilsen.

Danielle S. Wasserman, 37, faces multiple charges of aggravated battery, including strangulation and use of a deadly weapon, hate crime, and criminal damage to property between $500-$10,000.

She was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Wasserman, on May 9, got into an argument with the first victim after throwing trash at the mural. The argument turned physical, and Wasserman began to beat the victim. The victim also told police she tried to pull their scarf off.

In another incident on June 13, police said Wasserman defaced the mural by painting "THANK  YOU ISRAEL <3 WOME" over it. She got into another confrontation with the second victim. Police said she struck the victim in the face with a three-hole puncher.

She was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident.

Wasserman is scheduled to appear at her initial court hearing on Friday. 

The video above is from a previous report. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue