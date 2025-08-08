Chicago woman charged with attacking 2 people, vandalizing mural in Pilsen

Activists call for hate crime charges in vandalism of mural in Chicago's Pilsen community

A Chicago woman was charged with attacking two people and vandalizing a mural in Pilsen.

Danielle S. Wasserman, 37, faces multiple charges of aggravated battery, including strangulation and use of a deadly weapon, hate crime, and criminal damage to property between $500-$10,000.

She was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Wasserman, on May 9, got into an argument with the first victim after throwing trash at the mural. The argument turned physical, and Wasserman began to beat the victim. The victim also told police she tried to pull their scarf off.

In another incident on June 13, police said Wasserman defaced the mural by painting "THANK YOU ISRAEL <3 WOME" over it. She got into another confrontation with the second victim. Police said she struck the victim in the face with a three-hole puncher.

She was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident.

Wasserman is scheduled to appear at her initial court hearing on Friday.

