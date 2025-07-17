Watch CBS News
3 people shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's West Side

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday night. 

Chicago police said just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found three victims in the 3000 block of W. Jackson Boulevard. 

Police said a 40-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times. A 34-year-old woman was shot three times in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

A 42-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and police said he later died. 

Several shell casings were found scattered across the intersection.  

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

