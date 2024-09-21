Man killed, another hurt after fighting over gun on Chicago's Southwest Side

Man dead, another wounded after fighting for gun in Gage Park

Man dead, another wounded after fighting for gun in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was wounded Friday night while fighting over a gun in the Gage Park neighborhood.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Chicago police said the two men, 33 and 42, were arguing when one of them pulled out a handgun. A struggle for the weapon ensued, and both victims were shot.

Both men were treated by fire crews and taken to Christ Hospital.

The 42-year-old was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

The 33-year-old was also shot multiple times about the body and is in critical condition.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.