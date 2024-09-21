Man killed, another hurt after fighting over gun on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was wounded Friday night while fighting over a gun in the Gage Park neighborhood.
It happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue.
Chicago police said the two men, 33 and 42, were arguing when one of them pulled out a handgun. A struggle for the weapon ensued, and both victims were shot.
Both men were treated by fire crews and taken to Christ Hospital.
The 42-year-old was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.
The 33-year-old was also shot multiple times about the body and is in critical condition.
As of Saturday, no arrests were made.
Area 1 detectives were investigating.