Man killed, another hurt after fighting over gun on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was wounded Friday night while fighting over a gun in the Gage Park neighborhood.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Chicago police said the two men, 33 and 42, were arguing when one of them pulled out a handgun. A struggle for the weapon ensued, and both victims were shot.

Both men were treated by fire crews and taken to Christ Hospital. 

The 42-year-old was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

The 33-year-old was also shot multiple times about the body and is in critical condition.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made. 

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

