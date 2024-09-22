1 killed, 6 hurt in mass shooting during prayer vigil on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and six others were critically wounded Saturday night in a mass shooting on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Chicago police said several victims were at a prayer vigil in the front yard of a residence when a jeep stopped on the street, and someone from inside got out and fired shots—striking them.

All were self-transported to Mt Sinai Hospital.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and arrived at the hospital in critical condition but died a short time later. The victim was identified as Froylan Garcia by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The other victims include:

A 31-year-old man was shot in his right thigh and was in fair condition.

A 51-year-old man was hit in the rear and was in fair condition.

A 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the top of his head and was in fair condition.

A 39-year-old man was hit in his left leg and right hand and was in fair condition.

A 48-year-old man was hit in his right calf and was in fair condition.

A man in his 30s was hit twice in his left leg, shoulder, and hand and was in fair condition.

The candles at the vigil were still lit as police placed dozens of evidence markers at the scene.

"It's a dangerous weekend, a rough weekend in Chicago, and now we have families crying, lots of trauma on the scene, tumultuous scene going on after the shooting," Street Pastor Donovan Price said.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area detectives were investigating.