1 dead, 5 injured in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

At least one person was killed and five others were injured in weekend shootings across the city, according to Chicago police.

The victims ranged in age from 1 to 39.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 26, was standing near his vehicle at a business near the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 7 p.m. when a black sedan occupied by two unknown suspects approached the victim. One of them fired shots in the victim's direction.

CPD said the victim then entered his vehicle and drove away. However, the suspects followed the victim and continued shooting in the victim's direction while in traffic. The victim suffered gunshots to the back and to the knee and proceeded to strike a pole.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene in the black sedan.

No other injuries were reported.

Later that evening, another man, 26, was walking near the 1800 block of West 45th Street around 11 p.m. and was approached by a group that police described as unknown males.

Someone from the group pulled out a gun and shot in the victim's direction.

The victim suffered a gunshot graze wound to the hand and knee.

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:03 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Mozart Street

At 2:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Broadway, a man, 39, was a passenger inside of a vehicle when he was approached by a vehicle with two suspects inside. One of them pulled out a gun and shot in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in the right elbow and self-transported to Illinois Masonic in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

At 3:10 a.m., a man, 29, was standing outside in the 3700 block of West 13th Street when an unknown suspect, from a distance, opened fire in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in the right thigh and right calf by the gunfire and self-transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

At 1:52 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Rockwell Street, a man, 26, was on the sidewalk when he suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.