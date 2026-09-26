2 in custody after 1-year-old girl shot inside South Side apartment, police source says

Two people are in custody after a 1-year-old girl was shot and critically injured inside an apartment on Chicago's South Side, a police source said.

Chicago police were called to the 600 block of South Mozart Avenue just after midnight.

A police source told CBS News Chicago the girl was sitting in a car seat in the living room when someone inside holding a handgun fired shots, hitting the child in the back of the head.

Chicago police said the toddler was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The police source said the person who fired the gun was taken into custody, and a second person was taken into custody for attempting to conceal the weapon.

Police said a gun was recovered from the apartment.

Area One detectives are investigating.