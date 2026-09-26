Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was shot and killed in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said a man was standing outside his car in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 7 p.m. when someone inside a black sedan fired shots.

Police said the man got in his car and started driving as the shooter continued firing in his direction. The victim then crashed into a pole near the 7400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he died.

Video from the scene shows the crashed car near a gas station blocked off with police tape.

No arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.