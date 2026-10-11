At least 3 killed, 7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of late Sunday.

The ages of the victims range from 13 to 61 years old, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, at 7:15 p.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was approached by at least one person who struck him in the head with an unknown object and demanded his belongings in the 6400 block of South Green Street in Englewood. When the victim refused, the robber shot him, police said.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A person of interest was taken in for questioning and a gun was recovered.

At 7:21 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was in a business in the 4400 block of West Cortez Street in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, when someone came up and shot him. The victim was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A person of interest was taken in for questioning, and a handgun was recovered.

At 9:28 p.m., a 44-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of West 112th Street in Roseland when two people exchanged gunfire from cars and struck him. The victim self-transported to Roseland community hospital in serious condition.

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, two 16-year-old boys were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6500 block of South Laflin Street in West Englewood when a motorcycle pulled up alongside them. The person on the motorcycle shot both teens and fled east on 65th Street.

One of the teen victims was shot in the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while the other was shot in the foot and was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park. Both were in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:36 a.m., a 26-year-old man was found lying in the hallway of a residence in the 3600 block of West Fifth Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

At 8:43 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street

At 10:47 p.m., officers were called for a person shot in the 10900 block of South Wabash Avenue

Shootings from Sunday