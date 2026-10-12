Girl, 14, found shot and wounded in home on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded in her home in Chicago's Belmont Gardens neighborhood early Monday morning.

At 3 a.m., police were called for a person shot in the 3100 block of North Kolmar Avenue. They found the teenage girl inside a home with a gunshot wound to the left calf.

A police source said the gun may have gone off accidentally.

The girl was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

Further details were not available Monday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.