Shooting leaves man dead in Chicago's West Roseland community

A shooting left a man dead Saturday night in Chicago's West Roseland neighborhood.

Police said at 10:47 p.m., officers were called to the 10900 block of South Wabash Avenue for a person shot and found a 46-year-old man lying on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the left thigh.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, and was unable to provide further details about the incident. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating the shooting Sunday.