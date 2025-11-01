8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least eight people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday evening.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 31, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shootings of the weekend, officers responded to a call of a person shot just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 67th Street, where an 18-year-old man was outside. He said he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right wrist and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No further information was immediately available.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:26 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 23-year-old woman was inside a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harding Avenue

At 8:20 a.m. in the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue, a 26-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when she heard gunshots and felt pain in her lower back. The victim self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

At 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard, a 17-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was struck in the hand by unknown gunfire. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 6:52 pm in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw Street, a 31-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was struck in the thigh area by unknown gunfire. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Unless noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.