4 people wounded in mass shooting in Chicago's Lakeview community

Chicago police early Sunday were trying to find the person behind a mass shooting in Lakeview, just a couple of blocks south of Wrigley Field.

At 1:45 a.m., four people were shot in the 3400 block of North Clark Street. Police believe an unidentified person exited a white pickup truck, took out a gun and opened fire, and fled north.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were each shot was shot once in the arm. A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the leg.

These three victims were all taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

A 25-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder and was taken to Thorek Hospital, police said.

The victims were all reported in fair condition.

Video showed crime scene tape strung up near Al's Beef, located in a narrow building at 3420 N. Clark St., where the diagonal thoroughfare meets Sheffield Avenue. Crime scene tape stretched down the block on the west side of Clark Street, past the former location of the Pick Me Up Café, and Neva Hangry restaurant at Roscoe Street.

Police did not specify if the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. Daylight Saving time or Standard time, as there were two 1 a.m. hours Sunday morning with the time change.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.