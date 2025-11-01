3 injured in shooting during fight on Chicago's West Side

Two teens were among three injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 4 a.m., Chicago police said two 19-year-old men and a 28-year-old man were outside of a gathering in the 2100 block of S. Harding Ave. when another man started an argument, and a fight ensued.

Police said the man took out a gun and fired shots.

Police said the 28-year-old man and one of the 19-year-olds were shot in the calf. The other 19-year-old suffered a graze wound to the shin.

All the victims were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.