3 injured in shooting during fight on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

Two teens were among three injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. 

Around 4 a.m., Chicago police said two 19-year-old men and a 28-year-old man were outside of a gathering in the 2100 block of S. Harding Ave. when another man started an argument, and a fight ensued. 

Police said the man took out a gun and fired shots. 

Police said the 28-year-old man and one of the 19-year-olds were shot in the calf. The other 19-year-old suffered a graze wound to the shin. 

All the victims were taken to a local hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

