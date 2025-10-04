3 dead, 10 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least three people were killed and 10 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 49, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a person shot around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West 85th Street and found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not released.

Officers searched the area and found another man of unknown age in the alley who was shot in the torso. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicated that both men were shot inside the apartment.

Later in the evening, around 9:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital after he was shot in the leg. Police did not provide the address where the shooting occurred.

The victim told officers that he was walking outside when he was shot by an unknown person riding in a black SUV.

Minutes after, around 9:36 p.m., a 49-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot.

The victim was hit once in the chest and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 10:41 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Federal Street, two men, 23 and 20, were traveling together in a vehicle when they were shot at by an unknown person. The 23-year-old was hit once in the abdomen and arm and was in critical condition. The 20-year-old was hit once in each leg and the thigh and is in fair condition. Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital.

At 11:53 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Van Buren Street, a 19-year-old man was arguing with another man, who produced a gun and shot at the victim. The victim was hit once in the leg and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

Shootings from Saturday

At 6:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, a 44-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was shot in the groin by an unknown person. The victim self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

At 12:10 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue, a 23-year-old man was standing near the street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. At least one unknown suspect from within shot at the victim. The victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Police Department released a statement on a shooting involving an ICE agent on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue for a call of a person shot. CPD officers were on-scene to document the incident and maintain safety and traffic control for all living and working in the area. According to the Department of Homeland Security, a woman was shot by an ICE agent

At 2:02 p.m. in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road, two men, 21 and 29, were on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun, and fired shots at both victims. The 21-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and left arm and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At 2:15 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 111th Street, a 45-year-old man was on the street when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital in serious condition.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.