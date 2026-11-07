4 injured in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least four people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 31, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was on the street in the 1600 block of South Albany around 7:42 p.m., when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder from an unknown person.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

About an hour later, two men, 18 and 31, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance around 8:41 p.m. when an unknown gunman came from a gangway and fired shots at the victims before fleeing the scene.

Chicago fire crews treated both men at the scene and took them to St. Francis Hospital.

The 18-year-old was shot in the left shin, and the 31-year-old was shot in the groin. Both were in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:47 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue, a 34-year-old man was in a vehicle at a gas station when a gray SUV drove nearby. Two gunmen exited that vehicle and began firing at the victim's vehicle before getting back into the SUV and fleeing the scene. The victim was shot in the back and self-transported to Rush Hospital in Oak Park in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests or charges were made in either of the above shootings.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.