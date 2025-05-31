Chicago weekend shootings leave 10 people hurt, police say
At least nine people, mostly teens, were wounded in weekend shootings across the city.
The ages of the victims range from 17 to 34.
Shootings from Friday
In the first shooting of the weekend, a man of unknown age arrived at a firehouse around 8:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 67th Street after being shot, prompting a police response.
He was treated by fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
The victim did not provide any details on the shooting.
In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:
Shootings from Saturday
- At 1:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 78th Street, officers were on patrol trying to disperse a large gathering of people. At which time, an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing shots at the crowd, hitting seven teens. The vehicle immediately fled the scene. The victims, males aged from 17 to 19, were taken to area hospitals, most in fair condition. An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit in the leg and chest. No officers were injured.
- At 2:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago Police Department officers responded to a call of a battery in progress and shots fired at a business establishment. An employee of the business relayed to officers that during a large fight outside, someone fired a gun and directed officers to the shooter, who was getting into a red pickup truck. As officers approached and ordered the suspect, a 28-year-old man, to exit the vehicle, he refused and accelerated the truck in their direction, hitting an officer. The officers shot at the vehicle as it left the scene. The truck was later found in the 3200 block of North Menard Avenue, where the suspect, who was hit by the officers' gunfire, was found on the ground near the truck with gunshot wounds to his body. Officers provided aid until EMS arrived. The suspect was treated and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. A weapon was recovered inside the offender's vehicle. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.
- At 11:22 a.m. in the 200 block of East 75th Street, a 34-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man, who entered the victim's vehicle. An altercation turned into a fight, that's when the unknown man pulled out a gun and shot the victim before exiting the vehicle and leaving the scene heading northbound on Indiana Avenue. The victim was hit in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.
CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.