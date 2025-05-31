Chicago weekend shootings leave 10 people hurt, police say

At least nine people, mostly teens, were wounded in weekend shootings across the city.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 34.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man of unknown age arrived at a firehouse around 8:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 67th Street after being shot, prompting a police response.

He was treated by fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The victim did not provide any details on the shooting.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 78th Street

At 2:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue



At 11:22 a.m. in the 200 block of East 75th Street, a 34-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man, who entered the victim's vehicle. An altercation turned into a fight, that's when the unknown man pulled out a gun and shot the victim before exiting the vehicle and leaving the scene heading northbound on Indiana Avenue. The victim was hit in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.