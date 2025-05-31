COPA investigating after Chicago police shot man who fired gun, hit officer with truck on Northwest Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after Chicago police shot a man overnight in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue.

Police said that officers responded to a battery in progress and shots fired outside of the business.

An employee told officers that during a large fight, someone had fired a gun and directed them to the person, a 28-year-old man, who was getting into a red pickup truck.

As officers approached on foot and ordered the man out of the vehicle. He refused and accelerated the vehicle in their direction, hitting an officer. The officers then fired their weapons at the truck as it continued to leave the scene.

Responding officers found the truck in the 3200 block of North Menard Avenue, where the man, who had been hit by the officers' gunfire, was on the ground near the vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived. He was treated and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered from inside the truck.

The Investigative Response Team is investigating the circumstances involving the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.