1 dead, 8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least one person was killed and nine others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 44.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men, 21 and 23, were standing outside on the 7100 block of South Aberdeen Street just before 8 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The 23-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was released.

Then around 8:37 p.m., in the 13100 block of South Ellis Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Chicago police said the victim was uncooperative with providing details to responding officers.

Later in the evening, just before 10 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Ellis Avenue, a 41-year-old man was approached by an unknown man who pulled out a gun and fired shots towards the victim, hitting him in the chest.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

CPD said the gunman fled westbound on foot before police arrived.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:16 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Sawyer Avenue

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ashland Avenue, a 28-year-old man was walking outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 1:25 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue, a 34-year-old man was standing outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to U of C Hospital in good condition.

At 10:32 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, a 44-year-old man was in a vehicle when two men exited a black SUV and began firing in the direction of the victim. The victim was hit in the head by the gunfire and was taken to U of C Hospital in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.